S.C. unemployment claims double over previous week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says the number of initial unemployment claims doubled in the week ending Saturday over the previous week.
The agency received 64,856 claims through last Saturday, up 108.85% over the previous week’s count of 31,054. That’s a 3,149.3% increase from the week ending March 14.
Horry County had the highest number of new claims, according to the just-released data. Charleston County had the second-highest total.
Here are the top five counties in total claims filed last week:
- Horry County: 9,672
- Charleston County 7,845
- Greenville County: 6,556
- Richland County: 4,684
- Lexington County: 3,112
Berkeley County had the seventh highest number of claims, reporting 3,057.
The new numbers mean 64,856 people who both live and work in the state of South Carolina filed an initial claim during that week.
The news comes as U.S. unemployment claims hit 6.6 million, another record high, as layoffs have accelerated during the pandemic.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
