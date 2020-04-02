Charleston County deputy collapses during investigation in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County deputy has been transported to the hospital after he collapsed during an investigation in West Ashley, according to the sheriff’s office.
Capt. Roger Antonio said the incident began when deputies were investigating an incident of a possible stolen tag/stolen vehicle.
According to the sheriff’s office, while on scene at a home around the 2000 block of Savannah Highway, a deputy collapsed.
“The deputy was transported by EMS to a hospital for treatment,” CCSO officials said."The cause or circumstances are unknown at this time. "
Residents reported several law enforcement units in the area including officers from the Charleston Police Department.
