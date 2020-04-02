St. George mayor asking residents to social distance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of the Dorchester County town of St. George says residents are doing a good job following the rules during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Kevin Hart believes it’s easier to get folks in a small town to pay attention to the pandemic.
“When you’re in a place like Charleston, there’s a lot more people in one area. In St. George, maybe in the same area, we’ve got one-fourth of the people,” Hart said Thursday.
Mayor Hart says he has not issued a stay at home order because it appears people who live there are practicing social distancing.
“Again, if we don’t get rid of this then you know, it’s better to be six foot upright than six foot laying down,” Hart said.
St. George Police Chief Brett Camp says crime is down because of the pandemic.
Camp says his department has changed the way it’s policing.
He says all officers have been provided with N-95 masks, gloves and sanitizer.
“We’ve limited our traffic stops, we’ve limited again getting out with people on a daily basis and we’re trying to keep that self-distance between us and them,” Camp said.
The chief also says his officers are following the governor’s orders for visitors from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Officers are asking those folks to self- quarantine for 14 days or to go back to their home states.
The executive director of the Tri-County Chamber of Commerce says businesses in town are having a hard time staying closed.
“It’s very difficult, that’s their lifeline,” Sally Price said. “They’re losing money and unfortunately that’s the downside of it.”
A man who lives in St. George says It’s a very difficult day for him.
“You’re just kind of scared to go out to get groceries and everything. It’s scared and today is my birthday and that’s bad to celebrate a birthday like that,” Robert Marchand said.
Price is confident the town will bounce back.
“We’ll see when we come out on the other end but together we’ll be stronger and we’ll get through this,” she said.
