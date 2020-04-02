Warming back up with sunshine sticking around!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure moving overhead will keep us sunny and mild over the next couple of days. We expect lots of sunshine today to go with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We’ll drop back into the 40s tonight with highs in the mid 70s tomorrow afternoon. We’ll stay dry through Sunday with temperatures returning to the 80s by early next week.
TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 69.
FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75.
SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 78.
MONDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 81.
TUESDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. A Few Showers. High 81.
