Baby born in S.C. during coronavirus outbreak gets parking garage welcome from friends

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - When Bryson Frye was born Wednesday afternoon at Greenville’s St. Francis Eastside Hospital he entered the world to an audience of one, thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.
But he still got a long-distance welcome party, thanks to family friends who went to great heights, Bryson's dad, Gary Frye, said.
"I'm just grateful that St. Francis let me in," Frye said. "A lot of hospitals right now are only letting the mothers come in."
Frye said no visitors are allowed in the hospital and everyone who goes in has to go through a screening process.
Frye said his wife, Brooklyn, went into labor and ended up having a C-section.
Bryson weighed 8 lbs 13 ounces, Frye said
The couple is from Duncan, and most of their family members live in Columbia, Orangeburg and other out-of-town locations, Frye said.
"We have a group of friends here--they're my family," Frye said. "They couldn't come in to celebrate, so they drove to the top of the nearest parking garage, the only place they could see the hospital room window."
The group gathered Thursday afternoon and held signs that read "Welcome to our family" and "Happy Birthday" to show love and support, Frye said.
It was the next best thing to being there, Frye said. "Not to mention all the support by phone... love felt all around."
"I have an amazing bunch of loving friends," he said. "Family and friends are what keep us all connected personally through this time."
