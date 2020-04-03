Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for attempted murder suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder after a shooting on St. Helena Island Thursday night.
Jeremy Toomer, 19, is wanted for two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
At around 7:45, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of two shooting victims at the Wallace Creek Boat Landing. Both victims were taken to an area hospital to receive treatment. One was later released. The other remains in critical but stable condition.
Through interviews, investigators learned that Toomer shot the two men. Witnesses reported that, prior to the arrival of deputies, Toomer left the scene.
Anyone who has information on Jeremy Toomer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crimestoppers at843-554-1111 if
they wish to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
