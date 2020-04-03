Charleston Co. deputy undergoing treatment following collapse; no apparent link with COVID-19

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say there is no apparent link between a Charleston County deputy’s collapse during an investigation and COVID-19.
“We are continuing to pray this afternoon for a deputy who collapsed yesterday while handling a call in West Ashley,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
The deputy is continuing to undergo treatment for a medical condition, according to CCSO officials.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. in West Ashley on Thursday afternoon where deputies were investigating a vehicle with a possible stolen license plate in front of 2947 Savannah Highway.
During the investigation, the deputy collapsed and was transported by EMS to a hospital.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies later located two suspects inside a vacant home who were believed to have stolen medication.
They were charged with second-degree burglary.
Ryan Mizzell and Krystle Wolfe were both arrested for second-degree burglary.
