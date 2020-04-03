Colleton Co. deputies give citations for violating state of emergency order

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has begun given citations to people for violating a provision of the Governor’s order of a State of Emergency.
Colleton County deputies responded to the area of Hwy 21 near Phoenix Circle in Smoaks Wednesday. Deputies say this is a known location for illegal street racing. Deputies encountered a large crowd of approximately 150 individuals. Authorities issued warnings, and the group cooperated with law enforcement by leaving the area.
On Thursday night, Colleton County deputies were patrolling in the same area and encountered another large crowd consisting of approximately 60 cars and over 100 people. Deputies issued 31 citations to people from Colleton, Dorchester, Orangeburg, and Beaufort counties.
AUthorities say these citations carry a penalty of fines and/or jail time. The sheriff’s office says this incident is the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic that Colleton County deputies have issued citations for violation of the Governor’s order of a State of Emergency.
“The actions of these individuals represent a shameful disregard for the safety of the public and the orders of the Governor of South Carolina," a social media post by the sheriff’s office says. "This type of activity will not be tolerated. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office will continue to do everything in our power to ensure the safety and security of our citizens.”
If you or someone you know sees something suspicious in your area, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office immediately at 843-549-2211.
