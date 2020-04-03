Coronavirus testing site opens Monday in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A new Coronavirus testing site will open Monday in Moncks Corner.
The site will be located in the market pavilion behind Delta Pharmacy on Main Street.
It’s a joint effort among Fetter Health Care, the Town of Moncks Corner and Berkeley County.
Fetter CEO Aretha Jones says the testing site will be staffed by Fetter Health Care providers.
“Everyone that’s here stepped up and said this is why I came into health care to be on the front lines,” Jones said Friday.
Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear says the town badly needs the testing site.
“If you have somebody at the tip of the north end of the county, that’s a 30 to 45 minute drive to North Charleston to get tested, when they can come right here in 15 to 20 minutes,” Lockliear said.
Jones says there will be three drive through lanes and health care providers in protective suits will take a sample.
She says the samples will be sent to a lab, and any positive results will be reported to the State Health Department.
The testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m.
“The reality is we need to do more tests so we can find out what’s going on in the community,” Jones said. “We are here for the community avid just ask for your patience.”
Jones says anyone who wants to get tested first needs to do an online screening to see if they qualify.
The website, fettercovid19screening.org will be active starting at five o’clock on Sunday.
The screening is available to anyone and is not limited to residents of Berkeley County and Moncks Corner.
