COVID-19 in S.C.: By the numbers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Statistics released over the course of the week by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows a wide range of age groups are being affected by COVID-19.
As of Thursday, all 46 counties had reported at least one case, with Charleston County reporting the most cases, at 231.
A total of 1,554 cases have been confirmed in the state along with 31 deaths. But DHEC says it is not notified when someone recovers from COVID-19 or is no longer able to pass the virus to others, so the agency is not able to release those numbers.
The agency released a heat map showing areas where the largest number of cases have been reported. The heat map covers the increase in cases reported between Sunday and Thursday:
Earlier on Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster said he had ordered DHEC to release the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code as well as the estimated number of residents who are likely infected and untested within that same zip code.
The data looks at a total of 1,293 that had been reported prior to Thursday’s update.
When broken down by age group, the average age of COVID-19 patients is 50, but the age range varies from as young as less than a month old and as old as 100 years old, according to DHEC. The agency notes date of birth data for two cases are not yet available.
The current cases, as of Wednesday, show a near even split in gender: 50% of cases are female, 47% are male, and in 3% of cases, the gender had not yet been reported.
The data also examined hospitalization rates. It excluded patients whose coronavirus diagnosis remains under investigation, but of 896 cases, only 27% of patients had been hospitalized while 73% were not.
A breakdown of those 896 patients by race shows 56% of patients are white, 36% are African American, and 1% are listed as Asian, American Indian, or Alaska Natives. An additional 3% are listed only as “other” and racial data was not yet known for the remaining 3%.
