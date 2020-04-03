Fact of Fiction: 10 “cures” for coronavirus on Facebook

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - From drinking hot liquids to showering multiple times a day, there are all sorts of advice floating around social media about avoiding coronavirus.
One of those dubious lists of “medical” advice is circulating as ten recommendations to safeguard yourself against COVID-19.
It's spreading on Facebook and claims to be advice from Johns Hopkins University and Chinese experts.
It's not.
The real Johns Hopkins has this website set up, warning about the spread of misinformation on social media.
Several of the items on the list have to do with drinking hot liquids, avoiding cold liquids, and gargling antiseptics to push the virus from your throat into your stomach.
Dr. Lee Biggs says - nope.
“Those are helpful as it relates to maintaining your body’s hydration daily needs which is also beneficial for wellness. But as individual items, none of them have shown to be preventive for this particular coronavirus,” said Dr. Biggs, Chief Medical Officer at Trident Medical Center.
How about the virus attaching itself to hair, clothes, and surfaces?
While it is true that the virus seems to be able to live on some surfaces for several days, it’s probably not necessary to shower every time you come in from outside, like this list suggests.
“That would probably really irritate your skin,” said Dr. Biggs. “The likelihood that you’re being exposed just in the ambient air alone to need to do that is not proven to be helpful.”
Also on the list? Eat fruits and veggies. Yes, that’s a healthy option at any time.
Washing hands is the most common practical advice on the list that all experts recommend.
Best to stick with medical advice from your doctor, the CDC or WHO.
