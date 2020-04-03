Governor orders S.C. health department to disclose COVID-19 counts by zip code

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he has ordered the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to disclose up-to-date numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code.
McMaster made the announcement Friday morning on Twitter.
He also says DHEC will provide the estimated number of residents who are likely infected and untested within that same zip code.
"Providing this non-identifying information violates no state or federal privacy laws and is in the public’s interest," McMaster said in a Twitter post. "It is my hope this disclosure will reinforce to South Carolinians the seriousness and dire necessity of staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19."
