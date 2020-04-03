Lowcountry physical therapy practice minimizes contact during COVID-19 crisis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - When looking at the list of essential businesses that are allowed to stay open, physical therapy is on that list. Despite that, there are businesses across the state closing their doors, but some local physical therapy centers are doing their best to operate.
Private Therapy Services has three locations, including in West Ashley. CEO and director, Dr. John Kelly, says they are doing their part to keep people out of the hospital during this time.
Although physical therapy requires a lot of hands-on interaction, they have made some changes to how they run their business.
“We have an outdoor facility now so that’s for our curbside service and we have also spread out our patients through our different locations,” Dr. Kelly said. “We have also been spreading them out through time zones, so they are coming in at different times.”
Kelly says they have always been clean, but they are stepping up efforts to disinfect everything.
In March, the business took a hit where more than half of their patients called to cancel. But with people still coming in, they've had to lower the number of people they see in person.
"We're setting up telehealth and home health for other patients," said Chas Rivers, the office manager at the center. " There are certain senior homes that are quarantined and they can't leave so there's definitely help with those patients, so they're able to get those exercises, see how they're doing."
While some of the larger practices have closed, Dr. Kelly says there are other local businesses like his, that are open to treat people as needed.
