Lowcountry Strong: Charleston PD hold parade for 7-year-old who couldn’t have birthday party

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - When 7-year-old Khyla Lanoue celebrated her birthday this week, she couldn’t have a typical party because of social distancing guidelines.
However, she embraced the times and got creative.
Khyla’s mom helped her make a sign that said, “Today I’m seven," and she waved to cars to let people know about her big day.
The Charleston Police Department heard about this and wanted to help. They quickly organized a parade to come through her neighborhood in West Ashley.
The parade included three motorcycle units, more than a dozen cruisers and the chief of police, Luther Reynolds. The chief dropped off a present for Khyla full of toys like a jump rope, chalk, a kite, a police officer teddy bear and of course, a kid’s police badge.
“Happy birthday! We’re excited for you and we’re here for you,” Chief Reynolds told her. Khyla had a different sign to hold up for the parade. This one said, “Thank you for your service.”
Her family said it will be a birthday to remember!
