Lowcountry Strong: Woman sewing masks with some Disney magic

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner woman has altered her sewing business to help as masks are move into high demand for healthcare workers across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s my place in all of this right now," Johnna Iler said. She owns a business called A Dream and a Seam and typically sews Disney mouse ears, headbands and scrunchies but she put that business on hold to sew masks during the pandemic.
“I felt like this was more important and something I can do while I’m quarantined in my house,” she added.
It started when her friend reached out to ask if she had fabric to make masks. She found a pattern online and so far, shes made more than 100.
“I can’t even describe it,” she said about the experience. “It’s amazing, but heartbreaking at the same time.”
People have reached out to her on Instagram to request masks and she is working as fast as she can to ship them out. She is not charging anyone but said she’s thankful for people who have donated to her cause.
“It fills me with pride to be able to help my community and to protect people I don’t even know personally,” she added.
She is currently waiting on a large shipment of elastic and plans to make masks until there is no longer a need.
