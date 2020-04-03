McMaster thanks State House leaders for calling one-day session

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The South Carolina House and Senate plan to return for one day next week.
Wednesday's session has a limited agenda of passing a resolution allowing state government to continue to spend money if a new budget isn't passed by July 1 and laying out what matters they can deal with after the regular session ends May 14.
Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted his thanks to Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay Lucas early Friday morning for their decision to make what McMaster deemed "a tough call."
"Your leadership will ensure that state government continues providing South Carolinians with essential services during and after this COVID-19 crisis," the post stated.
Both Peeler and Lucas sent letters to their respective sides of the state's General Assembly.
“I do not take lightly what I am asking each of you to do, and I am very cognizant of the realities of this virus," Lucas wrote. "Our responsibility to ensure that state government continues to operate has never been more significant than today.”
Both House and Senate leaders say members can spread out in the chamber and balconies.
Senate Democrats don’t like the plan and said senators should meet in smaller groups, maybe even by videoconferencing, then wait for the peak of the virus and meet all together.
