North Charleston hotel offering first responders hotel discount

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Marriott is now giving all first responders and support staff a 20% discount on rooms to show their appreciation.
This discount is not required by corporate Marriott, but is something the North Charleston location is doing to give those on the front lines a place to stay if they need it.
The entire fifth floor of the hotel, at least 30 rooms, will be designated to the first responders. But hotel staff says they will set aside more if they need to. They are designating an entire floor to them for the safety of the first responder as well as the other hotel guests. There will be a special protocol in place for cleaning of the entire floor.
All reservations can be made online, just use the code “QWO” when you're checking out. They also ask that first responder bring a valid medical, Red Cross, or military ID to check in.
The program will stay in plan until June 30th, but they say they are prepared to extend it if they need to.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.