Orangeburg removal service taking extra precautions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The coronavirus seems to be impacting every aspect of life and death in America.
Anthony Smallwood runs Smallwood Care Removal services.
His company gets called to transport the deceased to the funeral home.
Before the pandemic, he says his staff would come in to greet the family dressed nicely in suits.
Smallwood’s team would say a prayer with the family before taking their loved one away.
Now he says, the process is much less personal and the family isn’t allowed to be in the room at all, for safety reasons.
“Now we’re using masks and all-white Tyvek suits just for safety reasons,” said Smallwood. “Not saying that person has coronavirus, we’re just trying to be safe because we don’t want to take anything back to our family.”
With hospitals running out of protective gear for doctors and nurses, Smallwood says he is concerned about what would happen if he ran out of the gear and body bags.
He’s hoping that in the event of a shortage the South Carolina Governor’s office would step in to help.
To see more of the interview with Anthony Smallwood you can go to Raphael James Live 5 News Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.