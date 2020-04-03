4,000 patients tested at MUSC’s drive-thru specimen collection site for novel coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC’s drive-thru COVID-19 collection site has been set up for a few weeks now at the Citadel Mall in West Ashley.
As of Friday, more than 4,000 people have gone through the site and been tested for the coronavirus.
Officials have allotted about 15 minutes per car to get through.
But, officials confirmed they’ve been able to cut that time in half with people getting through the site in about six or seven minutes.
“We have six pods out here and the way we designed it was to handle 600 patients,” Erik Modrzynski, MUSC’s Emergency Manager, said. “As we have become more efficient, we would be able to handle more out here.”
Modrzynski said they’ve been seeing about 250 to 300 people on average each day. The most they’ve seen so far, in one day, is 475.
“When the patients come in, we try to make it as easy as it can be,” Modrzynski said.
When you drive into the testing site, the first check-in point is where officials confirm that you actually have an appointment.
This is not a self-select drive-thru or walk-up service for anyone in the community who has a health concern, according to MUSC officials.
They will turn away anyone who comes to the site without a testing order and scheduled appointment through the MUSC Health Virtual Urgent Care platform. To access the MUSC Health Virtual Urgent Care online platform, click here.
The next point is the registration station.
“At that point, instructions are given and they have a plastic bag with documentation that’s put under the windshield,” Modrzynski said. “We designed it so information only goes one way – from our care team to the patient. Nothing gets handed back so making sure that nobody is contaminating anybody as they go.”
The patient is then instructed to follow a long corridor of cones that directs you to the traffic checkpoint. There you’re assigned a pod where the actual sample is collected.
“We understand that it looks pretty intimidating with the suits on that we have, but that’s to ensure the safety of our patients and care team that’s actually doing the sampling,” Modrzynski said.
The test itself is a long cotton swab that they have to stick up your nose. The way you know they’re doing it properly is if it’s extremely uncomfortable, according to officials.
After the test is taken, the patient is free to go. But that’s just the beginning for the medical professionals.
They go through a series of cleaning procedures while placing the test in multiple bags. Once the test is stored, the medical professionals clean each other off before they see the next patient.
“Everything is wiped down and decontaminated between each patient,” Modrzynski said. “Gloves are changed. They use Sani wipes which is a chemical wipe they actually put on the suit that would kill the virus and keep them clean.”
The medical professionals also have to have their vitals checked before they go in to the testing site and again when they’re done. The vitals are compared to make sure there are not any abnormalities.
“We want our healthcare workers to be safe just as much as we want our patients to be safe,” Modrzynski said.
About 40 healthcare workers are at the site each day.
“Everybody that’s out here is grateful to provide this service to the community,” Jennifer Kelly, a Registered Nurse with MUSC, said. “It’s just an experience. I’m glad that I can do it.”
Kelly has been at the testing site since Day 1.
“It’s crazy but it’s fun and we enjoy it believe it or not,” Kelly said. “The patients are grateful and so sweet.”
And while Kelly is proud to serve the community she’s begging the community to stay home.
“For everyone that doesn’t stay at home that’s just one more person that has to be out here exposed to it,” Kelly said. “Nurses and doctors are no longer the front lines. It’s the everyday people. We can’t stop this in the hospitals but we can stop it in the community.”
