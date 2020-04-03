S.C. governor to hold Friday afternoon news briefing on COVID-19

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster says his Team South Carolina will provide an update on the state’s efforts to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
That news briefing is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. from the state's Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
As of Thursday’s update, the state reported 1,554 COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths.
Earlier on Friday, McMaster said he ordered the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control to release data showing the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and the stimated number of residents who are likely infected and untested by zip code.
DHEC provided total counts by zip code in March, but after that initial release, the agency only listed zip codes in which cases had been reported without specifying how many cases had been confirmed in each of those zip codes.
DHEC said it is not notified when people who have been confirmed to have COVID-19 are "no longer infectious," and therefore cannot report the number of people who have recovered and no longer pose a risk to others.
DHEC officials have insisted that regardless of the number of cases confirmed in a community, residents should still maintain the recommended precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
It is not clear when the agency will release the updated counts.
