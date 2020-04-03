SC Restaurant and Lodging Association begins relief fund for hospitality workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association along with the Scofflaw Brewing Company has launched a relief fund to help those who work in the hospitality industry who have been affected by COVID-19.
The relief fund was set up to give some financial assistance to those workers who need help due to financial hardships because of a layoff or a reduction in hours.
“Within a matter of days, we have seen a large number of workers in the hospitality industry either laid off or furloughed,” said John Durst, SCRLA’s President and CEO. “It is our duty to show them how much we value their work.”
The Scofflaw Brewing Company pledged more than $20,000 to the relief fund as part of the partnership.
The funds will be distributed to hospitality workers based on an application system. Any South Carolina resident who works at a hotel or restaurant facing significant financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic is eligible to apply.
You can apply by visiting this website.
