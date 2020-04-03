South Carolina inmates making masks for health care workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Inmates at two South Carolina correctional institutions are making more than 1,000 masks a day to give to health care workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.
So far, the women at Leath and Camille Graham Correctional Institutions have made more than 8,600 surgical masks and over 6,000 N95 covers, South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said. They normally are making inmate uniforms.
“Governor McMaster asked us and other state agencies to step up and help health care workers and first responders, so we had a conversation with Governor McMaster saying we could make these," Stirling said. "I had a conversation with Dr. Edward O’Brien at MUSC, and he said, ‘We really need these covers. They could save lives.’”
The department has about two weeks worth of supplies right now which will allow the inmates to make about 15,000 surgical masks and covers. Stirling added the governor assured him that they’ll get more materials in the weeks to come to keep the program going.
“A few of us seen on the news and other areas of the world that had been making masks, so we were very excited when we learned we could take part in this," an inmate, in an interview with the department, said. "It’s our way of protecting our families and loved ones too, because you never know, the mask you make could be for a family member or loved one or someone taking care of a family member or loved one.”
“The folks that are incarcerated are human beings. They want to give back. They want to help. They made poor decisions in their life, but a lot of them have turned their lives around and found a purpose," Stirling said. “They understood they could be saving a loved ones life, maybe someone they know has been treated or maybe they know a nurse or a doctor.”
Male inmates will soon be getting involved, too. One of their facilities will soon be launching a new program where the men will make face shields. They’ll work in an assembly line and put together the three parts it takes to make one. Stirling said these will be sent to health care workers at Prisma Hospital.
“They know they’re stepping up and proud of what they’re doing," Stirling said. “I’m proud of what they’re doing, and South Carolina should be proud of what these folks are doing: giving back to society and frankly saving lives."
