Warming temperatures heading into the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beautiful weather is expected today here across the Lowcountry with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s. High pressure will hang on for a few more days bringing a continuation of dry, sunny weather through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Our next rain chances will come in early next week.
TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 75.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.
SUNDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. High 78.
MONDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 81.
TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers. High 82.
