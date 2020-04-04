Beaufort mayor urges residents to stay home amidst coronavirus outbreak

The City of Beaufort and other municipalities in Beaufort County have formally requested and strongly urged that the Governor McMaster issue an Executive Order requiring all persons within the State of South Carolina stay at home for a minimum period of Fourteen (14) Days, unless providing or requiring an essential service, or for such other period as may be determined to be appropriate by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, as a necessary and immediate step to try and protect the population of the State of South Carolina from a continued and increased risk of exposure.