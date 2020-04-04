Constructions begins on Old Mt. Holly turn-lane project

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction has started on a turn lane at Old Mt. Holly Road, onto Highway 52 in Berkeley County on Saturday.
Berkeley County Council approved the project at its telephonic meeting on March 23.
Berkeley County officials say the purpose of the project is to enhance traffic flow and safety at the intersection of Old Mt. Holly Road and Highway 52.
Berkeley County is managing the project, with support from the City of Goose Creek.
The turn-lane project will provide much-needed traffic relief in that area and is part of the Henry Brown Boulevard Phase II project, from Liberty Hall Road to Highway 52.
Construction is expected to last 30 days and will likely occur each day between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Officials say all work is weather dependent.
