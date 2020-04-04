DHEC reports negative COVID-19 testing results

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced they’ve received negative testing numbers from private labs, in addition to positive results.
As of April 3, the combined number of negative tests from both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs is 16,397.
The total number of tests (positive and negative results) performed in South Carolina is 18,097.
According to DHEC, as of April 3, the total number statewide is 1,700 cases in all 46 counties.
The state’s total of deaths is 34 from the coronavirus.
