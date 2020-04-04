DHEC reports 217 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina, six additional deaths

As of Friday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory says they have conducted 7,017 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 806 were positive and 6,211 were negative. A total of 18,314 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.