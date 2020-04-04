DHEC reports 217 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina, six additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 217 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including six additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 1,917, and those who have died to 40.COVID-19 in S.C
DHEC says the additional deaths were six individuals who were elderly and also had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Lexington County, and the other individuals were residents of Beaufort, Georgetown, Richland, and York counties.
As of Friday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory says they have conducted 7,017 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 806 were positive and 6,211 were negative. A total of 18,314 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
DHEC encourages South Carolinians to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps DHEC encourages include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
