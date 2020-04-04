Four arrested on weapons, drug charges in Orangeburg Co. following a shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four people following a shooting on Thursday.
Deputies were called after a resident reported people in two vehicles were shooting at a third vehicle on Highway 601. At this point, it is unclear if anyone was injured in the third vehicle during the shooting.
Deputies canvassed the area and found a white Dodge truck and a blue Chevrolet with their engines running in a yard on Jamison Avenue. According to the incident report, one male ran from the area as deputies approached the area. After the people inside the vehicles were removed, a jar holding what appeared to be marijuana was seized from the Chevrolet, according to the report.
Investigators searched the vehicles and found two 7.62 Draco semi-automatic pistols with loaded drum magazines, a 9mm pistol, a .380 caliber pistol, several other magazines for the Draco pistols, digital scales, marijuana, different types of amphetamines, and cash.
The following people were taken into custody:
- Aarion Bryant, 21 - charged with trafficking ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled substance near a school, and unlawful carrying of a pistol
- Traquan Shivers, 22 - charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled substance near a school, unlawful carrying of a pistol
- Nichelle Jobes, 27 - charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol
Officials said a juvenile was also arrested and will have a Family Court hearing next week.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.