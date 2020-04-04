Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell has been released from the hospital after what his office said was five days of treatment for symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus. A statement from Folwell's office on Friday said Folwell will continue his recovery from home, following protocols described in his discharge as well as those required by local and state health officials. Folwell said in a previous statement that he returned to Raleigh after a recent, long-planned trip with his son and noticed that his perennial cough had worsened. He said he thought initially it was a reaction to pollen, but he ultimately contacted a doctor and got tested.