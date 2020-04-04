Mount Pleasant man shares his recovery experience after contracting COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite the increase in cases and deaths related to COVID-19, many people are recovering from the disease caused by the coronavirus.
A Mount Pleasant man is well again after suffering through the illness’s symptoms.
Myron Chinn said he wanted to share his experience with COVID-19 to let people know a positive diagnosis doesn’t necessarily mean a death sentence.
“I’m just thankful that my conditions weren’t really severe,” Chinn said. “It’s one thing about having COVID-19, when you wake up every day and hear that someone else has died from this virus, it’s pretty sobering…and every day I’m checking my breathing and taking these deep breaths, going okay, alright, I’m still here, I’m still good to go. At least I don’t have to go to the hospital.”
The 53-year old has no underlying health issues, but he said it was still a shocking moment to learn his cough and fever were caused by the coronavirus.
“The fevers got higher, consistently higher. The cough was pretty bad. The cough would get to the point...I’d cough consistently to the point I would gag and throw up,” Chinn described.
Chinn is encouraging people to take the illness seriously, but he’s also reassuring others that many patients, like himself, are recovering from COVID-19.
“Use this time to spend with your families and be thankful every day because it’s not promised to you, by any means,” Chinn said. “We see people every day that don’t make it through this thing, but there are a lot of people that do.”
Chinn said he doesn’t know how he contracted the virus, but he was working in the hospitality industry and around a lot of people before he got sick.
“Treat everyone like they have it, including yourself,” Chinn said. “Don’t be afraid to wear a mask out in public.”
