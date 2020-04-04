Mt. Pleasant school community providing meals for local healthcare workers

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mt. Pleasant school is partnering up with a local restaurant to help pay it forward to lowcountry healthcare workers.
East Cooper Montessori Charter School and Coastal Crust are gathering donations from the local community to provide nutritious lunches for MUSC healthcare workers during the trialing time.
According to East Cooper Montessori Charter School, Shelly and Brian Pieser, ECMCS parents and owners of Coastal Crust, have offered to provide donation-based lunch boxes to the healthcare workers at MUSC Health Primary Care located at the Citadel Mall.
A release from the school says there are approximately 60 healthcare workers at that location daily, and through this partnership, they will provide a weekly lunch for each worker throughout April and May.
Anyone interested can purchase lunches online and Coastal Crust will safely package and deliver food for those select healthcare workers.
