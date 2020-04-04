Over 6,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 6,160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the 12 p.m. Saturday (4/4) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now 201. A total of 1,239 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
Three deaths have been reported in Chatham County, one in Bryan County and one in Toombs County.
Over 25,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide.
The following are the number of confirmed cases for counties in the WTOC viewing area, according to DPH:
· Appling County: 5
· Bacon County: 6
· Bryan County: 15
· Bulloch County: 5
· Camden County: 6
· Candler County: 1
· Chatham County: 64
· Effingham County: 7
· Glynn County: 27
· Liberty County: 9
· Long County: 1
· McIntosh County: 2
· Screven County: 2
· Toombs County: 5
· Tattnall County: 3
DPH releases new numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
