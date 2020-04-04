Plenty of Sunshine to Start the Weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will dominate the weekend forecast and keep the weather pattern quiet. Look for a lot of sunshine today with a few more clouds moving in tomorrow. Highs today will extend into the upper 70s and mid 70s tomorrow. Evenings will feel great- perfect to get outside for some exercise!
More moisture will move in from the south Tuesday and help temps feel more humid. A daily rain chance returns next week although none of the days appear to be a washout. Temperatures will return back to the 80s starting Monday and possibly peak near 90 by Thursday.
TODAY: Lots of sunshine; HIGH: 77.
TONIGHT: Not as cool and mostly clear; LOW: 55.
TOMORROW: Sun & clouds; HIGH: 75.
MONDAY: Sun & clouds with low shower chance; HIGH: 80.
TUESDAY: Showers possible under more clouds; HIGH: 79.
WEDNESDAY: Slight shower chance; HIGH: 83.
THURSDAY: Near-record highs with shower chance; HIGH; 88.
FRIDAY: Cooler with slight shower chance; HIGH: 74.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.