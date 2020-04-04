Two dead in Horry County single-vehicle collision

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people are dead after a single-vehicle collision in Horry County Saturday morning.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said a vehicle traveling was traveling southbound on Nichols Highway (S.C. 23) around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday.
Troopers say the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
According to highway patrol, oner person was ejected from the vehicle and the other was entrapped.
Troopers say both were not wearing seatbelts and died on the scene.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the names of the deceased.
