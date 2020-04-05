Above average temperatures return this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Highs temperatures should climb to the mid 70s and make today the coolest of the next 5. Despite today’s cloud cover, the forecast remains dry. As moisture and temps begin to increase tomorrow an afternoon/evening showers is possible each day.
Highs will return to the low 80s tomorrow and heat up from there. By Thursday and Friday, highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees is possible. The chance for showers will increase Wednesday and Thursday we cannot rule out an isolated t-storm. Temperatures will finally cool to near-normal by Friday.
TODAY: Mostly cloud; HIGH: 76.
TONIGHT: Clearing sky; LOW: 57.
TOMORROW: Sun and clouds with isolated shower possible; HIGH: 82.
TUESDAY: Warmer with isolated shower possible; HIGH: 85.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with slight shower chance; HIGH: 88.
THURSDAY: Feeling hot with slight shower/storm chance; HIGH: 90.
FRIDAY: Cooler with shower chance; HIGH: 75.
SATURDAY: Seasonable with chance for showers; HIGH: 74.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
