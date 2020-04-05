1 charged after Hilton Head bicyclist killed

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) -A man is facing charges after South Carolina Highway Patrol says he hit and killed a bicyclist on Hilton Head this Saturday.
Troopers say the crash happened at Katie Miller Drive and Gumtree Road.
They say a cyclist was crossing in the crosswalk and fell off of his bicycle, when a pickup truck ran a stop sign and hit them.
The cyclist was killed.
Troopers say the driver of that pickup was charged with running a stop sign and driving without a license.
