1 charged after Hilton Head bicyclist killed
By WTOC Staff | April 4, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT - Updated April 4 at 10:10 PM

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) -A man is facing charges after South Carolina Highway Patrol says he hit and killed a bicyclist on Hilton Head this Saturday.

Troopers say the crash happened at Katie Miller Drive and Gumtree Road.

They say a cyclist was crossing in the crosswalk and fell off of his bicycle, when a pickup truck ran a stop sign and hit them.

The cyclist was killed.

Troopers say the driver of that pickup was charged with running a stop sign and driving without a license.

