Charleston police investigating after shooting leaves one injured
(Source: WVUE)
By Live 5 Web Staff | April 4, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT - Updated April 4 at 9:11 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at the entrance to a Walmart parking lot, according to police. One person has been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests or warrants have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

