Charleston police investigating after shooting leaves one injured

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital Saturday evening.
The incident occurred at the entrance to a Walmart parking lot, according to police. One person has been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening.
No arrests or warrants have been made at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
