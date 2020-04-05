Inmate at Al Cannon Detention Center tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday an inmate at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
He was initially screened for the Coronavirus on March 30 with no issues and was subsequently classified as an inmate worker according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities say he became symptomatic Friday and was immediately isolated and tested for this reason. He is currently quarantined under treatment. Detention center personnel are coordinating communication with the inmate’s family.
As a precaution, thirty-five inmates that were being held in the infected inmate’s housing unit have been isolated to one location, according to the sheriff’s office. They will reportedly be under close observation for a minimum of 14 days and will be screened and temperature checked daily.
The Sheriff’s Office says they continue to screen all incoming inmates, and designated personnel continue to perform temperature checks of all incoming inmates and employees. A contracted cleaning crew is currently sanitizing all areas that may have been affected.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.