‘It gives the kids hope:’ Conway area neighborhood celebrates social distancing parade

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Sometimes it’s the things that make life difficult that bring communities back together.
On Saturday, Conway resident Nicole Lee encouraged her neighborhood’s kids to dress up in costumes and put on a social distancing parade.
“And it gives the kids hope that soon, after like a storm, there’s a rainbow that comes through," Lee said.
She said she wants the kids in her neighborhood to know this won’t last forever. To reinforce that, she organized the parade with the hope of making each other smile from six feet apart.
“Oh it’s awesome just to see the smiles on their faces," Scott Roach, a neighbor who watched the parade, said.
“During these times where it’s a struggle with what’s currently going on, it’s a pleasure, it’s a blessing to be together and united although six feet apart," Estabon Rodriguez, another neighbor, said.
So with the help from a few princesses and Spider-Man, the streets of Windsor Springs had a little more togetherness and a lot more joy, even if at a distance.
