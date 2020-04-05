Kershaw Health nurses call for stricter COVID-19 protocols

“There’s been nothing said, in any guidance, about restricting staff to a certain area of the hospital. From any authority,” Shugart said. “You’re going to have physicians who do that, you’re going to have respiratory therapists who do that, you’ll have physical therapists who do that. We have been blessed to dedicate nursing staff to specific, you’re either caring for a known COVID-19 or PUI cohorts[person under investigation]. But across other disciplines, we don’t do that. So we follow, and they do every day, the absolute standard in caring for infectious patients.”