North Carolina reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The state’s Department of Health and Human Services is reporting seven new deaths from the coronavirus.
Across the state, 2,585 people have tested positive. The state is reporting at least 31 coronavirus-related deaths, though that figure only includes three of the four deaths in Mecklenburg County.
The state reported these numbers at 11 a.m. Sunday.
NCDHHS is reporting 664 cases in Mecklenburg County alone.
Of those who have tested positive in North Carolina, half are between the ages of 18-49. There is roughly an even split of cases between gender, although 68 percent of deaths have been male.
Almost 85 percent of COVID-19 deaths have been adults 65 or older.
More than 40,000 people have been tested across the country, and 261 are currently hospitalized.
Positive cases have been reported in 89 of the state’s 100 counties.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.