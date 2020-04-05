Tennessee 6-year-old with cystic fibrosis conquers COVID-19

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WBTV) - A 6-year-old Tennessee boy with cystic fibrosis announced on a viral video on his mother’s Facebook page that he beat the coronavirus.
Joseph Bostain had tested positive for the virus.
On April 1, it was no April Fools Day prank.
Bostain said on his mother’s Facebook page that he is done fighting the deadly virus.
“I’m a cystic fibrosis warrior and I beat COVID-19,” Bostain proudly stated.
That viral video is spreading hope and positivity to those who are fighting the virus.
Sabrina Bastain said in previous posts that her son was quarantined in their home after having a fever and cough, and was then taken to the hospital.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.