Berkeley Electric Cooperative plans to sell former facility on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A regional utility cooperative’s former home on Johns Island might soon be under new ownership, raising questions over what could potentially be coming to the property.
Berkeley Electric Cooperative (BEC) has listed its former district office and operations center for sale. The 6.9-acre premises at 3351 Maybank Highway consist of a 12,565 square foot brick office building and two warehouses.
"For over 30 years, [the site] was used to handle all operations from member services to system maintenance and construction," said BEC spokesperson Micah Ponce. "Due to the growth in the area, and the age of the facility, a new district office was constructed at 1135 Main Road."
Bids from potential buyers of the lot are being accepted until the end of April. In order to ultimately sell the tract, BEC will need approval from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service.
