Blood collection center wants samples to create blood test

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you have tested positive for COVID 19, a Lowcountry blood collection center, Specialty Sera, needs a sample of your blood after your two weeks of isolation.
Specialty Sera manufactures test controls for lab companies researching to create a blood test and a possible vaccine.
Once your body overcomes a virus it creates an antibody. Specialty Sera is looking for samples of that antibody, found in blood, to give domestic and international labs allowing them to create the blood test they are all looking for. The company is the only one of its kind in Charleston, and likely the only one in the state.
Blood tests will allow hospitals to check everyone faster, cheaper, and more accurately.
Having these antibodies will also allow doctors to test to see if you've already had the virus and overcome it, which many doctors say means you are less likely to get the virus again or spread it.
"The more we can get to the diagnostic companies that are developing those kits, the faster those kits can come out," Specialty Sera President Tony Bas said. "The faster and the more kits that come out, the faster every body can get back to work, the safer everybody is. We know who's had it and who hasn't. It's that important. We've got to get these people in. We've got to do everything we can to kind of I guess I would say do our part."
Creating the blood tests will get everyone one step closer to getting back to normal.
They are asking anyone who has tested positive to call their office at 843-766-5544, even if you are not out of your two weeks of quarantine, to schedule an appointment ahead of time.
The office is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. But they say they can be flexible for those who have tested positive for COVID 19. If you are out of your two weeks of quarantine and still showing symptoms, they ask that you wait.
Specialty Sera is also offering cash for all donations.
They are located in West Ashley at the North Bridge Shopping Center at 1704 Old Towne Rd.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.