California to lend 500 ventilators to national stockpile

California has been hunting for ventilators to boost its own supply for weeks. Officials requested 10,000 ventilators from the national stockpile, though it has received none. Los Angeles got 170 ventilators from the stockpile, though many were broken. Newsom had previously said California had 4,252 ventilators. His spokespeople did not immediately respond to questions Monday about whether that is separate from or in addition to the roughly 11,000 ventilators at the hospitals. The state expects to hit its peak of cases sometime in May.