Coroner identifies man killed in Summerville area accident

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who was killed in an accident in the Summerville area.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said 26-year-old Francisco Rosa of North Charleston died in an accident on I-26 and North Main Street on Sunday.
“The victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle,” said Coroner George Oliver. “The decedent was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma.”
According to the coroner’s office, the time of the accident was approximately 12:34 am and is being investigated by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.
