DHEC expected to release estimated COVID-19 case totals by zip code

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said it expects to begin providing estimates of the potential number of COVID-19 cases by zip code on Monday.
The most recent update to the data came near midnight Saturday and only included lab-confirmed cases.
ZIP CODE TOTALS: Click here to see the latest numbers in your area.
Gov. Henry McMaster last week ordered the agency to release both confirmed cases by zip code as well as the estimated number of residents who are likely infected and untested within each same zip code.
That update showed the following totals in Lowcountry counties:
- Charleston: 274
- Berkeley: 46
- Dorchester: 44
- Colleton: 8
- Williamsburg: 10
- Georgetown: 18
- Beaufort: 156
Over the weekend, South Carolina surpassed the 2,000-mark in total confirmed COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday night, the total stood at 2,049. In terms of total cases, Charleston County had the second-highest amount at 274, just behind Richland County at 298. Beaufort County had the fourth-highest number at 156.
The state has reported a total of 44 deaths blamed on the illness.
