Executive order forcing more non-essential businesses to close takes effect at 5 p.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster's executive order requiring the shutdown of more businesses labeled "non-essential" will take effect at the close of business Monday.
McMaster announced on Friday a second order expanding the number of businesses that would be classified as “non-essential” as the state works to slow the spread of COVID-19.
These additional non-essential businesses include furniture stores, home furnishing stores, clothing, shoe and clothing accessory stores; jewelry stores, luggage and leather goods stores; department stores, florists, sporting goods stores, book stores and craft and music stores.
McMaster also suspended all short-term rentals like hotels and resorts to people coming from states that have been identified as “hot spots” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This does not apply to military, medical personnel, first responders or truck drivers.
But the governor again stopped short of issuing a mandatory stay-at-home order, saying that South Carolina is unique.
“Every state is different,” McMaster said.”They have different economies. They have different resources. They have different medical facilities. We are taking a deliberate approach to be as aggressive as we possibly can at the right time.”
The governor said when and if the time comes to issue a stay-at-home order or any other order he said he will issue it.
The governor pointed out that he has urged people from the start to stay at home, and the state has alerted the public through highway signs and an emergency alert that was sent to phones.
“And that's why we are urging people to listen to the professionals in our state, stay at home for goodness sake,” he said. “Stay at home if you don't have to be out."
Businesses that need clarification about whether they fall under the definition of “non-essential” should fill out a form on the state’s Department of Commerce website.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.