Ga. woman in ‘grave danger,’ believed to be with ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WBTV) - Deputies in Georgia are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman they say is with a murder suspect and could be in “grave danger.”
Deputies with the Butts County Sheriff’s Office say they believe 21-year-old Autumn Keara Finlay is being held against her will by 20-year-old Cody Bryce Matthews, who is wanted on murder and aggravated assault charges.
According to the department’s Facebook page, Matthews is wanted in connection with a homicide that took place on April 5. They did not provide further details about that case.
No information about a possible vehicle, direction of travel or clothing description has been provided, but a reward is being offered for information on their whereabouts.
Anyone who sees Finlay or Matthews is urged to call 911 immediately.
