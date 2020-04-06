Lowcountry Strong: Veterans helpings homeless vets during pandemic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A motorcycle group is working to serve the needs of homeless veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association spends the first Saturday of each month making hot meals for homeless veterans at Patriot Villas in North Charleston.
While organizers say they usually set up tables and spend the day together. Now they're serving to-go containers for residents.
But they say they don't want the coronavirus to stop their mission.
"It's a reminder that we're all still human beings, we're all still part of the community," group spokesman Brian Higuera said. "Even though things are hard for everybody else. Residents here are not forgotten."
Those with the group say they’ve also reduced the number of volunteers in order to serve from a safe distance.
